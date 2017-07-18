State Worker Concessions Agreement Ratified: Sources

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Unionized state workers have ratified a concessions agreement which is projected to save the state more than $1.5 billion over the next two fiscal years, sources tell WTIC News.

The agreement, which still requires legislative approval, calls for four years of layoff protection in exchange for a three-year wage freeze followed by a 3.5 percent pay increase in the final two years of the agreement. Employees would also face higher contributions for health and pension benefits.

The concessions deal is considered crucial to balancing the state’s budget, which is roughly $40 billion over two years and approximately $5 billion in deficit.

State lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy were unable to agree upon a new plan before the fiscal year ended June 30. Malloy is currently running state government using his limited executive authority.