Protesters Arrested For Refusing To Leave Malloy’s Office

July 18, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Budget Cuts, civil disobedience, disabled, Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Five Connecticut residents are facing trespassing charges after refusing to leave Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s state Capitol office.

The individuals on Tuesday were protesting cuts to state programs benefiting people with intellectual and other disabilities. Some were holding signs with pictures of relatives who rely on services that are at risk because Connecticut currently doesn’t have a new, two-year state budget in place.

State Capitol Police say the group refused to leave Malloy’s office. He was not at the Capitol at the time of the protest.

They were each charged with second-degree criminal trespass and were issued a misdemeanor summons.

Malloy appeared Monday at a nonprofit that services people with intellectual disabilities, saying he doesn’t support the cuts and doesn’t want to run state government using his limited spending authority.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

