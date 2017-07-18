Police: Man Wanted For Questioning In Murder Rammed Cruiser

July 18, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Coleman Drive, hartford, murder

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say a man wanted for questioning in connection with a murder Sunday rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser as he fled from officers early Tuesday. The crash caused the first cruiser to hit a second police vehicle, authorities said.

The fleeing vehicle nearly hit several officers on Coleman Drive around 1:30 a.m., said police. It hit a light pole before fleeing south.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The murder Sunday afternoon at Garden and Westland streets claimed the life of 63-year-old Jeff Worrell. It’s Hartford’s 15th homicide of the year.

