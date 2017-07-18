Drugs, Gun Land Felon Back Behind Bars

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police say a man who’d just left the area of the city’s adult probation office on Monday was arrested for having a handgun and drugs in his possession.

Under arrest is 24-year-old Jonas Labaze of Norwalk.

An adult probation officer tipped off police, who say they later tracked down Labaze at the bus terminal on Burnell Boulevard in Norwalk.

Officers say he was subdued as he reached for his waistband.

Police say they found a 9mm handgun, 59 bags of crack cocaine, and over $1,300 in cash on Labaze at the time of his arrest.

As a convicted felon, Labaze is prohibited from owning firearms.

He faces a host of charges, including criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession within 1500 feet of a school and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Bond was set at $50,000.