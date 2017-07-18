DEEP Reopens Rocky Neck, Mashamoquet To Swimming

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s an update on swimming areas in Connecticut closed to swimmers late last week.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says water samples taken from Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret have come back. DEEP says the results from the Department of Public Health show bacteria levels have receded to a level safe for swimming.
The parks had been off limits to swimmers since last Thursday.
However, DEEP says Gay City State Park in Hebron and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown remain closed to swimmers.
Those areas are being retested on Thursday with the results due Friday.