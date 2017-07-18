Bloomfield Man Injured In West Hartford Dog Attack

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say a 79-year-old Bloomfield man is being treated for injuries to his ribs, hand, bicep, and pelvis after a dog attacked him at an address on Iroquois Road. Police say the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.
The owner of the dog– a Boxer mix– decided t have the animal euthanized, said police. A rabies test on the dog is pending.
Police say the attack occurred Monday evening as the victim and the dog’s owner were visiting separate people on Iroquois Road. Several neighbors witnessed the attack and the dog was separated from the victim a number of times, but each time, went after him again, said police. Officers arrived to find the animal held down by witnesses.
Police say charges against the owner of the dog, Katherine Stevenson, 41, of Avon, are pending.