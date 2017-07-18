Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Connecticut

By Gillian Burdett

The cause of runner’s knee, shin splints and a host of other pains may be found on your feet. Worn-out or ill-fitting running shoes can lead to injuries that will quickly derail your training program. While big box stores or online outlets may be less expensive, there is no real savings if the running shoes you purchase put you on the disabled list.

Modern running shoes use lightweight foam to provide support and absorb shock while maintaining agility. However, after 300 to 500 miles of pounding, that foam loses its effectiveness and shoe shopping is in order. You may think a huge national chain store will be just fine, but ask a clerk in one of these behemoths about heel-toe drop, and you may just get a blank stare. Veteran runners, who’ve already found the perfect shoe, may want to order the newest model online, but beware, manufacturers often make significant, year-to-year, style changes that can affect fit.

Your best bet is to head out to one of these shops, where serious runners in Connecticut buy their footwear, to get a professional fitting. Here’s a tip: When shopping for running shoes, bring along your old ones. They will tell an expert staffer a lot about your running style and unique fitting needs.