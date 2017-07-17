Wilton Man Charged In Home Burglary

(Beacon Falls, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a Wilton man with burglary following an incident in the town of Beacon Falls over the weekend.

On Sunday, state troopers were dispatched to the residence for a burglary in progress while the family was away.

They say they encountered 27-year-old Dylan Owen outside the home. Neighbors say he had tools with him and had broken several windows attempting to gain entry into the home.

Owen was taken into custody and he’s being charged with a number of offenses, including burglary, larceny, risk of injury, and possession of burglary tools.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Investigators say during the attempted break-in, Owen caused substantial damage to a number of outside windows, as well as damage to a pair of parked vehicles.