West Hartford’s Los Imperios Entertainment License Suspended

(CBS Connecticut) — West Hartford’s police chief today suspended the entertainment license of Los Imperios, a restaurant and bar on Farmington Avenue.
The bar can still serve alcohol and food, but they are banned from having a DJ or live entertainment.
West Hartford’s Police Chief Tracey Gove wrote that the staff at Los Imperios failed to call police during two fights, despite a statute that requires the bar to report any violence or violation of law to police immediately.
The chief writes that Los Imperios’ security is either insufficient or inadequately trained.
But the bar argues that the victims called police, so that should have met the notification requirement.
There have been a string of incidents at Los Imperios, including gunfire last year. Thirteen rounds were fired.