Waterbury Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury police say a man is recovering after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.
Police say the victim was standing in front of 38 Englewood Avenue around 9:30 p.m., when a car drove by and two shots were fired at him– striking him in the right ankle and left thigh.
Police say the suspect vehicle– a dark-colored four-door sedan– fled south toward Plank Road.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Mary’s Hospital.
One .40 caliber shell casing was located at the scene, said police.