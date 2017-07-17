Waterbury Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

July 17, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: shooting, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury police say a man is recovering after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Police say the victim was standing in front of 38 Englewood Avenue around 9:30 p.m., when a car drove by and two shots were fired at him– striking him in the right ankle and left thigh.

Police say the suspect vehicle– a dark-colored four-door sedan– fled south toward Plank Road.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Mary’s Hospital.

One .40 caliber shell casing was located at the scene, said police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen