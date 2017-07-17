Second Arrest Made In Fatal Drive By Shooting

July 17, 2017 8:05 PM
STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Connecticut have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in May.
Chris Concepcion, of Bridgeport, was charged Monday with murder, reckless endangerment and other offenses in the shooting death of 27-year-old Andre Pettway.

His co-defendant, 24-year-old Brandyn Ford, also faces murder charges in the May 27 killing.

Police say the 24-year-old Concepcion fired from a car driven by Ford in Stratford. Pettway had been leaving a birthday party when police say he was shot in the chest.

Concepcion is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond. It couldn’t be determined Monday if he has retained an attorney.

 

