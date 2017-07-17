Red Sox Rally Then Fall

July 17, 2017 10:47 PM
Filed Under: Blue Jays, Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts, Red Sox, Steve Pearce

By JIMMY GOLEN   AP Sports Writer

 

 

BOSTON (AP) _ Steve Pearce hit a solo homer, then added the go-ahead single in the eighth inning in Toronto’s 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Blue Jays led 3-0 after two innings but AL East-leading Boston scored three in the seventh, tying it when Dustin Pedroia hit Dominic Leone’s only pitch off the Green Monster to tie it. One run scored on the double, and Mookie Betts was thrown out at the plate.

Toronto went back in front in the eighth when Pearce singled to score pinch-runner Ezequiel Carrera from third.

Ryan Tepera (5-1), who started the eighth, was credited with the victory even though Leone was the pitcher of record when the winning run scored. Baseball rule 9.17 (c) instructs the official scorer not to award a victory to a reliever who makes a short, ineffective appearance.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Heath Hembree (1-3) took the loss.

Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the seventh inning for Toronto, allowing three hits _ two of them infield hits to the pitcher. But he was also charged with an error for failing to get his foot on the bag when first baseman Justin Smoak fielded Jackie Bradley Jr.’s grounder.

Stroman walked Christian Vazquez to load the bases. Brock Holt’s sacrifice fly scored one run and Betts singled in another to chase Stroman.

VULTURE CLASH

Official scorer Bob Ellis used his discretion to award the victory to Tepera, who started the eighth, even though Leone was the pitcher of record when the winning run scored. Leone threw one pitch and gave up a double, but recorded his only out because of the play at the plate.

Tepera pitched a perfect eighth, striking out one.

FOR STARTERS

Stroman took a no-decision, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and three walks, striking out five. Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez, who was activated from the disabled list (right knee) for the game, allowed three runs on six hits and four walks, striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Home plate umpire Chris Segal remained in the game after getting hit in the head by Josh Donaldson’s bat in the first inning. Donaldson, the third batter in the game, swung at a pitch from Rodriguez and lost the handle on his bat. It flew behind him and hit Segal on the top of the head. Segal, who was wearing a mask but no helmet, went back to the ground and remained there until the training staff came running out. After a few minutes, Segal was smiling.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (3-6) starts in Game 2 of the series at 7:10 p.m.

Red Sox: Brian Johnson (2-0) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make the start.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen