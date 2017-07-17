Police: Teen Shooting Victim Targeted

July 17, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: New Haven, shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old boy was apparently targeted by the person who shot and critically wounded him in Connecticut.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in New Haven.

The boy was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are searching for the suspect. Investigators say the suspect was riding in a white vehicle and wore a white shirt and denim shorts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen