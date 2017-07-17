Police: Teen Shooting Victim Targeted

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old boy was apparently targeted by the person who shot and critically wounded him in Connecticut.
Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in New Haven.
The boy was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police are searching for the suspect. Investigators say the suspect was riding in a white vehicle and wore a white shirt and denim shorts.
