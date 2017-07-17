Hamden Police: Man Exposed Himself To Girls

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hamden police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two young girls selling rocks in front of their Maher Avenue home.

Police say the man, described as white, in his late 30s, bald, wearing round-framed glasses and a black shirt, purchased a rock from the girls late Saturday afternoon. Moments later, the man returned in his car, and told the girls he wanted to purchase another rock, said police. When the girls approached his vehicle, the man allegedly had his genitals exposed and made a lewd comment.

The man, in his silver, two-door Honda Accord, fled toward Lincoln Street, said police.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Officer Kelley Cushman at 203-230-4030.