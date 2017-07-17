Hamden Police: Man Exposed Himself To Girls

July 17, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Hamden, Indecent Exposure

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hamden police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two young girls selling rocks in front of their Maher Avenue home.

Police say the man, described as white, in his late 30s, bald, wearing round-framed glasses and a black shirt, purchased a rock from the girls late Saturday afternoon. Moments later, the man returned in his car, and told the girls he wanted to purchase another rock, said police. When the girls approached his vehicle, the man allegedly had his genitals exposed and made a lewd comment.

The man, in his silver, two-door Honda Accord, fled toward Lincoln Street, said police.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Officer Kelley Cushman at 203-230-4030.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen