Boil Water Advisory In North Stonington

(North Stonington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – About 300 customers in North Stonington are being advised to boil their water.

The advisory comes from the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority.

General Manager Josh Cansler says they had a positive ecoli tests and also positives for total coliforms during routine testing last week.

Cansler says a second ecoli test came back negative but they decided to err on the side of caution with the total coliforms.

The system was flushed and Cansler says the water will be retested.

Once they get the results in and the go ahead from state Department of Public Health, the boil water advisory will be lifted.

Cansler says the recent heavy rains may have led to the positive tests.