6 Cars Stolen From People’s Driveways

July 17, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Greenwich, stolen cars

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say six cars were stolen from people’s driveways in Connecticut.

Police tell the Greenwich Time all six cars were unlocked with the keys inside when they were taken from Greenwich homes Saturday night.

Lt. Louis Pannone says “people need to be responsible.”

He says police are looking into whether Saturday’s thefts relate to other cars reported stolen across the state.

