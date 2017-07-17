14 Year Old Boy Shot In New Haven

July 17, 2017 1:37 AM
Filed Under: New Haven, shooting

(New Haven, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition at Yale New Haven Hospital after being shot in the city Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 near Bassett and Newhall Streets. The boy was shot by a passenger riding in a white car which police say was either a Toyota sedan or an Altima. The shooter was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and “Jordan” sneakers, and had on a black face mask. The driver of the car, police say, is a black male.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to call New Haven Police detectives at (203)-946-6304.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen