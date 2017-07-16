Congressman Seeks More On Camera White House Briefings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jim Himes wants the White House to provide at least two media briefings each week that are on camera.

The Democrat, who represents the state’s 4th congressional district, has introduced the Free Press Act. He says the legislation stems from his concerns about how Republican President Donald Trump has treated the media, calling it “an overly hostile attitude toward the press.”

Himes notes how the Trump administration has held fewer news briefings than the previous three administrations at this point in the first year.

He says his legislation achieves two important goals: ensuring the White House briefings continue on a regular schedule and guaranteeing the American public has firsthand access to the proceedings.

A message was left seeking comment with the White House about Himes’ bill.

