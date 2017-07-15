New London, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) Two robberies friday in New London, the first when liquor delivery person saw an individual stealing liquor bottles from

his delivery truck, around 11:30 friday morning, chased him down to get the stolen bottles back and was assaulted by the suspect. The bottles were recovered and the

suspect fled the area. Two hours after the incident was reported the suspect was seen walking into the Ravi Mart on Bank Street. The victim returned to the scene

was able to positively identify the suspect as the individual who tried to steal the liquor bottles and who assaulted him in the process. Reynaldo Cartagena of Groton

was charged with Robbery 3rd Degree and Larceny 6th Degree. He’s being held on a $25,000. bond. No court date was available. A second robbery, this time at New

London Ink on Bank street around 8:40 friday night. An employee told them an individual came into the shop asking about a tattoo, then tried to steal the shops

$1200. Ipad Credit Card machine. The employee was able to retrieve the Ipad after a minor physical altercation and the suspect fled the area. The suspect was

located in the area of Tilley Street, ran from the officers but was caught after a short foot chase. Kihe McGaha of New London was arrested and charged with Robbery

3rd Degree, Larceny 5th Degree and interfering with police. He was held on a $25,000. bond.