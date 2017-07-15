Shelton Man Killed In Crash

(Bethany, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)– A 43-year-old Shelton man was killed when he crashed head on into a pickup truck in Bethany Friday afternoon.
John Kwochka was driving his Chevy Impala westbound on Rte. 42 Cheshire Road just before 5pm when he struck a Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling eastbound. Kwochka was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup is 21-year-old Amanda Cashmore of Cheshire. She suffered minor injuries.
It is unknown exactly what caused the two vehicles to collide. State Police are investigating.