Shelton Man Killed In Crash

July 15, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: Bethany, Fatal

(Bethany, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)– A 43-year-old Shelton man was killed when he crashed head on into a pickup truck in Bethany Friday afternoon.

John Kwochka was driving his Chevy Impala westbound on Rte. 42 Cheshire Road just before 5pm when he struck a Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling eastbound. Kwochka was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup is 21-year-old Amanda Cashmore of Cheshire. She suffered minor injuries.

It is unknown exactly what caused the two vehicles to collide. State Police are investigating.

