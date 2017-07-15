Haz Mat Incident In New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Authorities in Connecticut say several people were exposed to an unidentified radioactive substance after a nuclear medicine lab

was broken into at a hospital.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston says employees discovered the lab in the cancer center at St. Raphael’s Hospital had been vandalized when they arrived at

around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say at least three lab technicians were exposed to radioactive material and underwent decontamination.

The hospital says the exposure was contained.

Alston says the victims are expected to be OK. It’s unclear why the lab was broken into.

