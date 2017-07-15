Firefighter Charged With Fraud

(Guilford, Conn. / CBS Connecticut)– A Guilford firefighter has been arrested for lying about a work-related injury and cashing in on fraudulent disability payments.
In March of 2016, 55-year-old Mark Hudd reported being injured while working for the fire department. He then received $21,000 in Workers’ Compensation benefits because he said he couldn’t work. He assured his bosses that he was not earning any money beyond the disability payment.
On four separate occasions, Hudd was seen playing drums in a local band called the Rum Runners. This included handling the band’s equipment. He was arrested Friday.