Trinity Professor Cleared Following Controversial Statement

July 14, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Professor Johnny Williams, Trinity College

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Trinity College professor who sparked controversy with Facebook comments in the aftermath of the shooting of a congressman in Virginia last month has been cleared of wrongdoing by the school.

Professor Johnny Williams has been placed on leave through the fall semester per mutual agreement.

Williams referenced an article that supported white supremacist groups and included a hashtag to “let them all (expletive) die”.

In a statement by Trinity College President Joanne-Berger Sweeney, she says Williams’ words were protected by “academic freedom and did not violate Trinity College policies”.

However, Berger-Sweeney says she did not condone Williams’ hashtag, saying it added to misleading and incorrect reports about what he said.

It was taken that Williams supported the article’s ideas and referred to the shooting, which wasn’t the case.

The school and Williams received threats following the professor’s comments.

Berger-Sweeney says Williams will return for the 2018 spring semester.

