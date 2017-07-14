This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 14, 2017

July 14, 2017 6:26 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Lauren Fix “The Car Coach” asks, can Tesla survive without taxpayer subsidies?

7:20-  Greg Hladky, reporter for the Hartford Courant talks the Trump panel’s push for voting data. Could it lead to more Connecticut voter privacy protections?  Plus, a federal agency has withdrawn from the controversial shoreline high-speed rail plan. What happens to this project now?

7:50- Lon Seidman of Lon.tv discusses net neutrality.

8:20- Elin Swanson Katz, the State of Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Counsel, looks at a report, Assessment of the Broadband “Homework Gap” In Hartford, detailing the barriers to high-speed internet access faced by students in the North End of Hartford.

8:50- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol Hill Correspondent updates with the latest on DC.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

