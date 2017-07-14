This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 14, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Lauren Fix “The Car Coach” asks, can Tesla survive without taxpayer subsidies?

7:20- Greg Hladky, reporter for the Hartford Courant talks the Trump panel’s push for voting data. Could it lead to more Connecticut voter privacy protections? Plus, a federal agency has withdrawn from the controversial shoreline high-speed rail plan. What happens to this project now?

7:50- Lon Seidman of Lon.tv discusses net neutrality.

8:20- Elin Swanson Katz, the State of Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Counsel, looks at a report, Assessment of the Broadband “Homework Gap” In Hartford, detailing the barriers to high-speed internet access faced by students in the North End of Hartford.

8:50- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol Hill Correspondent updates with the latest on DC.

