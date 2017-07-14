State Officials Say UConn Coach OK To Hire Son As Assistant

July 14, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: football, Randy Edsall, uconn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State ethics lawyers are recommending the University of Connecticut be allowed to hire football coach Randy Edsall’s son as the team’s assistant coach.

The Hartford Courant reports lawyers for the state ethics board are recommending the citizen advisory panel take no action against UConn or its coach so long as his son’s one-year, $95,000 contract is not renewed.

The draft opinion, which is slated to be presented to the board July 20, recognizes the “potential disruption” to UConn’s football program if the younger Edsall was barred from coaching this year.

The ethics board had questioned whether it was permissible for the elder Edsall to negotiate a job for his son under the state ethics code. UConn has said it sees nothing wrong with the younger Edsall’s employment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen