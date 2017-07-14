Smarter Balanced Results: Math Scores Up; ELA Scores Down

July 14, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Preliminary results from the 2016-17 Smarter Balanced assessment show overall mathematics scores increased slightly, while English language arts scores dipped slightly among Connecticut students in grades 3 through 8.

The initial results, released Friday, show math scores across all grade levels increased 1.6 points to 45.6 percent of students meeting or exceeding the achievement standard, while ELA scores dropped 1.4 points to 54.2 percent.

The test was administered this past spring. The Smarter Balanced Assessment replaced the Connecticut Mastery Test.

