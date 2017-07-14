Lawmakers To Return For Meeting, Not A State Budget Vote

July 14, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, House Democrats, state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Democratic members of the Connecticut House of Representatives are coming back to the state Capitol, but not to vote on a new budget.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter said Friday they’ve informed their members there will be a closed-door budget caucus meeting on Tuesday, but not a legislative session day.

Both Aresimowicz and Ritter suggested late last month that a budget agreement could be ready for a vote on Tuesday. But earlier this week, Aresimowicz said it was possible that a vote wouldn’t happen. Instead, he said he was confident there will be an agreement by August.

Aresimowicz says he still hopes a new budget will be in place by month’s end, saying “significant progress” toward reaching a bipartisan agreement was reached this week.

