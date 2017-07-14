Hartford Man Charged In Home Depot Return Scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities in Massachusetts have charged a Connecticut man they say swindled multiple Home Depot stores out of $50,000 in a return scam.

The Republican newspaper reports that 49-year-old Daniel Jarrett, of Hartford, was held on $950 bail after pleading not guilty Thursday to a larceny charge.

The charge is connected to returns at the West Springfield Home Depot authorities say netted Jarrett about $4,600. Prosecutors say he has been tied to similar scams at Home Depots in other states.

In West Springfield, prosecutors say Jarrett manipulated bar codes on skylights valued at $428 each so he could get a 90 percent discount, then returned the skylights to other Home Depots for the full price.

His lawyer argued for lower bail, saying his client has only been tied to one alleged theft.

