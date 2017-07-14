Guilty Plea In Drug Sales Scheme

July 14, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Hartford Federal Court, kickback scheme

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A woman who worked as a drug company sales representative in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island has pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving the powerful prescription painkiller fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Natalie Levine of Scottsdale, Arizona, paid thousands of dollars to induce medical practitioners to prescribe a
fentanyl-based spray known as Subsys.

Levine pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hartford to conspiracy to violate an anti-kickback law.

She faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The activity occurred in 2013 and 2014 when Levine was employed by Insys Therapeutics, an Arizona-based pharmaceutical company.

Prosecutors say Levine paid people to participate in hundreds of sham “speaker
programs,” which were typically held at high-end restaurants.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen