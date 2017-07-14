Greater Hartford Festival Of Jazz This Weekend

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The sound of jazz is permeating throughout downtown Hartford this weekend.
The 26th annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz in Bushnell Park features about a dozen acts from around the country covering all genres: Latin, contemporary, Bop, and Dixieland, to name a few.
Festival president Charles Christie says there’s a bit of a historical element to jazz. He says it’s America’s truest art form.
The festival runs through Sunday.
The complete performer lineup is on the web site, hartfordjazz.org. Christie says with good weather, they’re expecting about 70-thousand to turn out for this weekend’s festival.
Some of the performers include Aziza Miller, the music director for the late Natalie Cole and a Jazz and Strings tribute to the late Ella Fitzgerald on the 100th anniversary of her birth.