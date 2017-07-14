DEEP: Some Areas Off Limits To Swimmers

July 14, 2017 2:19 PM
(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is announcing there will be fewer places to swim this weekend.

DEEP say in addition to Rocky Neck State Park being closed due to high bacteria levels in the water, three other areas are off limits to swimmers.

They are Gay City State Park in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown.

Water at Gay City and Pachaug will be retested July 20. Mashamoquet will be retested on Monday, with results expected Tuesday.

Results for Gay City and Pachaug are expected July 21.

