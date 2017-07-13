West Haven Woman Pleads Guilty To 3 Bank Heists

July 13, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: bank robberies, Courtney Worthington, West Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A 26-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to three bank robberies in Connecticut.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Courtney Worthington, of West Haven, pleaded guilty in federal court to the charges Wednesday.

Worthington was charged with robberies between December 2016 and January 2017 during which officials say she handed a teller a threatening note demanding money.

She was arrested at an East Haven hotel Jan. 5.

Worthington faces a maximum of 20 years in prison during sentencing.

