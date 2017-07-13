This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 13, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dan Haar, Columnist with the Hartford Courant, discusses the drop in Hartford Bond reading.
7:20- George Jepson, Connecticut’s Attorney General, is among 19 AG’s suing Betsy DeVos for delaying for-profit college rules.
8:20- Mayor Dan Drew of Middletown has formally announced his run for Governor. Hear from the candidate.
8:50- Dave Daley, Author of “Rat****Ed” talks about his new chapter. It sets up talk about Dems and the midterms, the voter integrity panel, and the Supreme Court case on partisan gerrymandering. The paperback just arrived, and Dave has an event on Friday in South Windsor, and another in Winsted at Ralph Nader’s bookstore.
