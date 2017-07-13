Opioids Seized During Branford Motor Vehicle Stop

(BRANFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Branford Police seize 8 kilograms of narcotics after stopping a car for a routine motor vehicle violation Wednesday afternoon.The vehicle was stopped for having very heavily tinted windows.Inside police found a man and woman , along with two children.According to police the driver 20 year old Maria Zambrano and passenger 27 year old Carlos Alberto Hernandez- Salazar,both of Canton , Ohio, were acting unusually nervous and suspicious.

Hernandez- Salazar allowed and officer to search the trunk , where 8 packages of narcotics were found in a duffel bag.A laboratory analysis determined the narcotics included a mixture of Fentanyl and Tramadol, both opioids, with a street value of two million dollars.

Intially Hernandez-Salazar was charged with Criminal Attempt Possession of Narcotics and Risk of Injury to a Minor.The charges were increased to include Possession of Narcotics with Intent to sell. Bond has been set at $500,000.