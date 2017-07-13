Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fairfield, Litchfield and New London counties. Read More

Norwalk Doctors Charged In Nationwide Sweep

July 13, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: health care fraud, norwalk

(CBS Connecticut) – Federal prosecutors say two Norwalk physicians are part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud and opioid scams totaling $1.3 billion. More than 400 face charges including 70-year-old Dr. Bharat Patel and 47-year-old Dr. Ramil Mansourov.

Authorities say the two ran an urgent care clinic that was a “pill mill” that engaged in health care fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say Patel routinely provided prescriptions for drugs including oxycodone and hydrocodone to patients he knew were addicted or had been arrested on drug charges– often accepting $100 cash for each script.

Mansourov is also accused of providing a unneeded prescriptions and ripping off Medicaid to the tune of more than $4 million by billing for fictitious home visits and moving stolen money to a Swiss bank account.

Patel is in federal custody. Mansourov remains at large.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen