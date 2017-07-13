Norwalk Doctors Charged In Nationwide Sweep

(CBS Connecticut) – Federal prosecutors say two Norwalk physicians are part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud and opioid scams totaling $1.3 billion. More than 400 face charges including 70-year-old Dr. Bharat Patel and 47-year-old Dr. Ramil Mansourov.
Authorities say the two ran an urgent care clinic that was a “pill mill” that engaged in health care fraud and money laundering.
Prosecutors say Patel routinely provided prescriptions for drugs including oxycodone and hydrocodone to patients he knew were addicted or had been arrested on drug charges– often accepting $100 cash for each script.
Mansourov is also accused of providing a unneeded prescriptions and ripping off Medicaid to the tune of more than $4 million by billing for fictitious home visits and moving stolen money to a Swiss bank account.
Patel is in federal custody. Mansourov remains at large.