No Swimming At Rocky Neck State Park

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) _ The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has closed the swim area at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme because of high bacteria levels.

DEEP said Thursday the water at Rocky Neck will be retested Monday and results will be made available Tuesday. The swim area can reopen Tuesday if the test results show the bacteria dropped to safe levels.

While the swim area is closed, the rest of the park will be open.

DEEP says samples tested Wednesday showed the water is safe for swimming at other shoreline parks, including Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison and Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

The agency is expected to learn Friday whether Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Gardner Lake in Salem will be able to reopen.

