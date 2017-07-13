Middletown Mayor Announces Run For Governor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The mayor of Middletown has announced that he plans to run for governor.

Democrat Dan Drew on Wednesday said he has launched his campaign after his exploratory committee showed encouraging fundraising results. Of five major Democrats considering a run, Drew’s exploratory committee had raised the most money overall as of Tuesday.

Drew said in his announcement that he stands for job creation, free public higher education, universal single-payer health care and property tax reform paid for through income tax reform, tolls, and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

He has been mayor since 2011 and is now in his third term.

Current Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has announced that he will not seek a third term amid a state financial crisis.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)