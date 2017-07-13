Man Pleads Guilty To Heroin Charge After OD Death

July 13, 2017 3:20 AM
Filed Under: death, heroin, overdose

(Waterbury, Conn. / CBS Connecticut) —  A Waterbury man admitted to possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut announced Wednesday.

This comes after the overdose death of a 27-year-old woman from Winsted in April of 2016. Police learned the woman had bought heroin from 32-year-old Peter Haskell the day before she was found. The Medical Examiner determined she died due to acute intoxication which resulted from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, and alcohol.

Haskell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

