Man Charged With Manslaughter In Methadone Death

July 13, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Manchester, manslaughter, Willington

WILLINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police have charged a Willington man with second-degree manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection with the death of a Manchester man last November.

Troopers say 36-year-old William Kachuk provided methadone prescribed to him, to 49-year-old Kevin Roy at Kachuk’s Willington home. Roy subsequently died– from intoxication from the combined effects of methadone, alcohol, and other substances, according to an autopsy.

Kachuk was arrested Wednesday and held on $650,000 bond pending arraignment Thursday in Rockville Superior Court.

 

