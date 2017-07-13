Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fairfield, Litchfield and New London counties. Read More

Bloomfield’s Kaman Delivers First K-Max Helicopters Since Restarting Production

July 13, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Bloomfield, Helicopter, K-Max, Kaman

(CBS Connecticut) — A Bloomfield-based aerospace company marks the first sale of its distinctive helicopter since restarting production two years ago.

With their two rotors on top, a unique shape, and lack of a tail rotor, two K-Max helicopters are being sold to a Hong Kong firm, for use fighting forest fires in China.

Kaman CEO Neal Keating says the helicopters can use a large bucket to help douse a forest fire.

Keating says the two helicopters’ airframes were made in Florida, with the remaining work done in Connecticut.

The terms of the deal were NOT released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen