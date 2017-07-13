Bloomfield’s Kaman Delivers First K-Max Helicopters Since Restarting Production

(CBS Connecticut) — A Bloomfield-based aerospace company marks the first sale of its distinctive helicopter since restarting production two years ago.
With their two rotors on top, a unique shape, and lack of a tail rotor, two K-Max helicopters are being sold to a Hong Kong firm, for use fighting forest fires in China.
Kaman CEO Neal Keating says the helicopters can use a large bucket to help douse a forest fire.
Keating says the two helicopters’ airframes were made in Florida, with the remaining work done in Connecticut.
The terms of the deal were NOT released.