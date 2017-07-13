Arrest In Danbury Abandoned Baby Case

DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Danbury police say a 22-year-old local woman has turned herself in to face charges that she abandoned her newborn son behind a grocery store.
Police say Anny Castillo was charged Thursday with abandonment of a child under the age of six, risk of injury to a child and cruelty to persons.
It was late on the night of May 21 that the baby was found behind Zaytuna Grocery on Main street. He was wrapped in women’s clothing. The boy was admitted to the Neo Natal Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.
Castillo was released on $1,500 bond and is due in Danbury Superior Court Friday.