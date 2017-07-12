This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 12, 2017

July 12, 2017 9:26 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. Steven Wolf, St Francis Hospital Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine looks at the new dangerous trend of snorting cocoa powder products.

7:20- Brett Broesder, co-founder and vice president of Campaign for Tomorrow’s Jobs, discusses Gov. Malloy signing the Small Business Hotline Bill into Law (H.B. 5584). “When small businesses succeed, it’s not just our economy that gets stronger; it’s our families and communities. It’s a win-win for Connecticut.”

7:50- Sgt. Austin Stevens provides details on the “Neighborhood Gun Buy Back” taking place Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 3pm at the Johnson Stewart Community Center, 127 Martin Street, Hartford, CT.

8:50-  Joe Courtney, Congressman, CT-02, says the Coast Guard is strained by budget constraints. But a Navy Submarine production Capacity Report brings good news. The report, which was required through language Courtney included in the House report accompanying the 2017 defense authorization bill, notes that additional production capacity exists to increase construction rates of Virginia-class submarines.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen