This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 12, 2017

6:50- Dr. Steven Wolf, St Francis Hospital Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine looks at the new dangerous trend of snorting cocoa powder products.

7:20- Brett Broesder, co-founder and vice president of Campaign for Tomorrow’s Jobs, discusses Gov. Malloy signing the Small Business Hotline Bill into Law (H.B. 5584). “When small businesses succeed, it’s not just our economy that gets stronger; it’s our families and communities. It’s a win-win for Connecticut.”

7:50- Sgt. Austin Stevens provides details on the “Neighborhood Gun Buy Back” taking place Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 3pm at the Johnson Stewart Community Center, 127 Martin Street, Hartford, CT.

8:50- Joe Courtney, Congressman, CT-02, says the Coast Guard is strained by budget constraints. But a Navy Submarine production Capacity Report brings good news. The report, which was required through language Courtney included in the House report accompanying the 2017 defense authorization bill, notes that additional production capacity exists to increase construction rates of Virginia-class submarines.

