Teen Charged In Theft of City Vehicle

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Connecticut say a 15-year-old boy was arrested after he stole a car from a city official and crashed it onto railroad tracks.

Ansonia police say a vehicle owned by the city’s zoning and blight inspector was parked with its keys in the ignition when it was stolen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say officer chased the SUV on the road and onto Metro-North train tracks, where the suspect nearly hit a crew of people working before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police say the teen was caught hiding inside a warehouse. He was charged with third-degree larceny, reckless endangerment and other offenses.

