Man Dead In Boating Accident

(Sandy Hook, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead after state environmental officials say the vessel he was operating on Lake Zoar Tuesday struck another vessel.

It was around 9:30 p.m. that 52-year-old Randall Pineau of Sandy Hook was operating a pontoon boat near Mohawk Trail in Sandy Hook when the collision occurred.

Pineau was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say his wife sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

DEEP says a person on the second vessel suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.

EnCon Police are investigating, with assistance from Newtown Police, State Police, and several local fire and ambulance agencies.

