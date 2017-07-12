Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windham County. Read More

Granby Police ID Victim In Fatal Crash

July 12, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Granby, Matthew Smith

GRANBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Granby police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East Street Tuesday night.

Police say Matthew Smith, 55, of Granby was struck by a 2006 Volkswagen as he was leading an ox between agricultural fields. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. The ox was also struck but not seriously injured.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 17-year-old  boy from Granby, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

