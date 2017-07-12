Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hartford and Tolland counties. Read More

Feds To Rethink High Speed Rail Plan In CT, RI

July 12, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, high-speed. rail, rhode island

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The federal government is rethinking a plan to build new high-speed railroad tracks through parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island after complaints that the project would devastate neighborhoods, marshlands and tourist attractions.

The Federal Railroad Administration dropped the proposal from the latest version of a $120 billion to $150 billion master plan being released Wednesday to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years.

Instead, the agency said it would continue studying options for adding track capacity in the 100-mile stretch from New Haven, Connecticut, to Providence, Rhode Island, and seek input from residents and officials in both states.

The agency said construction can’t begin without the agreement of state leaders.

The master plan calls for enhancing capacity, performance and reliability on the Northeast Corridor through updated infrastructure, more trains and new
tracks that would allow speeds of up to 220 mph.

