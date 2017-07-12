Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hartford and Tolland counties. Read More

Bronin: ‘Junk’ Status Of City Bonds Should Be No Surprise

July 12, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: credit rating, hartford, junk bond

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Wednesday that it should be no surprise that the credit rating agency S&P has downgraded the city’s bonds to “junk” status, given the city’s financial woes.

Bronin says the downgrade doesn’t change much about how Hartford operates in the short term. “What we have been doing is operating the city at what we believe a responsible level of service, given the crisis that we face,” he said.

Bronin notes Moody’s had already downgraded the city’s credit rating and that Hartford’s financial problems are only worsened by the lack of a state budget.

Last week, the city hired a law firm that specializes in restructuring and bankruptcy, in an effort to bring bondholders to the table.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen