Bomb Threat Evacuates New Haven City Hall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – New Haven officials say City Hall had to be evacuated after a phoned in bomb threat.

City spokesman Laurence Grotheer says police and fire responded to investigate the threat around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Grotheer says a fire alarm was sounded so personnel would leave the building, and nearby streets were closed to traffic.

The bomb squad did a sweep and gave an all-clear after 6 p.m.

Grotheer says there is no evidence the call was a credible threat. An investigation is ongoing.

