Arrest In Fatal West Haven Motorcycle Crash

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Haven police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash back in April.
Frank Zachey, 67, of East Haven has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to grant right of way in the crash on April 27 that claimed the life of Jose Rodriguez of West Haven.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Lamson Street. Police say Zachey’s vehicle struck the motorcycle, and after reviewing video, witness statements, and evidence from the scene, Zachey was found to be at fault.