A Dozen Residents Displaced By Stamford Fire

(STAMFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Twelve residents of a multi-family home at 46 Seaside Avenue in Stamford were displaced by a fire Wednesday afternoon. All occupants managed to get out safely, after they were alerted by a smoke detector.
The fire started in a bedroom and spread to a hallway, There was moderate to heavy fire, smoke and water damage on the second floor and moderate water damage on the first floor.
A child was taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.