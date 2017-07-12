A Dozen Residents Displaced By Stamford Fire

July 12, 2017 7:43 PM
Filed Under: fire, Stamford

(STAMFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Twelve residents of a multi-family home at 46 Seaside Avenue in Stamford were displaced by a fire Wednesday afternoon. All occupants managed to get out safely, after they were alerted by a smoke detector.

The fire started in a bedroom and spread to a hallway, There was moderate to heavy fire, smoke and water damage on the second floor and moderate water damage on the first floor.

A child was taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

